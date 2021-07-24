Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

