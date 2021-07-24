Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

TPI Composites stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

