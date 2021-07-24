Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.68 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

