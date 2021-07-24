Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $26.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.33. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

