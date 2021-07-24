Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

M&T Bank stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.08. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

