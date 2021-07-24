Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TDG opened at $647.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.00. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.