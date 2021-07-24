Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.