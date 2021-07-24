QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

