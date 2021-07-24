QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.28. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

