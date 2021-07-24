Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

