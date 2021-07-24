Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.65-11.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.