Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 249,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $641,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 398.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 45.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

