Raven Protocol Trading Up 33.2% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $4,776.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

