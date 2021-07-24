Raymond James Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $107.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

LNG opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

