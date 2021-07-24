Raymond James Comments on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $462.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

