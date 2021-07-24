Raymond James Reiterates $47.00 Price Target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.49.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.