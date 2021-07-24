Raymond James Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

