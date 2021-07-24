RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.
In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
