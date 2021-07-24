RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

