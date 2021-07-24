RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMAX opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

