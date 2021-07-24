RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
RMAX opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.
