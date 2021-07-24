Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6,152.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,152 ($80.38) and last traded at GBX 6,186 ($80.82), with a volume of 482141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,362 ($83.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of £44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,444.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

