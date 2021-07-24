Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

