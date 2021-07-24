Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.