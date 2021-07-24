Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

USAP stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

