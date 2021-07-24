Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 204,894 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

THTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

