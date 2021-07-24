Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,997 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

