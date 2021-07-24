RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS.

RNR stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

