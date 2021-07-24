Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $32.99 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

