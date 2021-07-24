Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Set at $11.01 by HSBC

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) received a $11.01 target price from analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

