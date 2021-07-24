Republic Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

