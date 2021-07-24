Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the asset manager will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

NTRS opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,685,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.