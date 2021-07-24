Research Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

