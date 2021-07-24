ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) versus Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Head to Head Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 227.38%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Liquidia.

Volatility and Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 8.82 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Liquidia $740,000.00 172.78 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.40

ReShape Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. T

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

