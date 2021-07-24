Reviewing Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Better Choice alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Better Choice and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.18%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.72 -$59.33 million N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 2.37 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89% Willamette Valley Vineyards 10.28% 8.43% 3.61%

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Better Choice on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, GraviÃ©re Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.