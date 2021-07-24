RHS Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,740. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.