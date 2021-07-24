RHS Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,563. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69.

