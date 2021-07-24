RHS Financial LLC Sells 9,741 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,476. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

