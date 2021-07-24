Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RELL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

