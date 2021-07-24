Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $3,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rite Aid by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $804.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.