Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,415.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 95,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,080.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $180.00.
Riwi Company Profile
