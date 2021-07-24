RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

