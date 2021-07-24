Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 1,803,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.78.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

