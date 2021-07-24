Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.
Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. 1,803,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.78.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.