Robert W. Baird Analysts Give MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) a $162.59 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

