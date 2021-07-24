Robert W. Baird Downgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,205 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

