Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 6,852 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RWA. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £534.51 million and a PE ratio of 93.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 705.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

