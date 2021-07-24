Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

