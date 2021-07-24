Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.31. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

