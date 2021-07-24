Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,854 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

