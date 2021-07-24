Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Onex (TSE:ONEX) a C$118.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex (TSE:ONEX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Onex has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.90.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

