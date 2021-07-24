Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

