Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

